Cobb salad in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Item pic

 

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes.
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
Banner pic

 

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hubbard Street Cobb Salad$11.99
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Egg, Blue Cheese, Tuscan Baby Kale, Bacon Onion Jam, Avocado Dressing
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
1930’s Cobb Salad$15.50
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Banner pic

 

The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave

1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Turkey & bleu cheese dressing, avocado, egg, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumble
More about The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
1930’s Cobb Salad$14.25
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

