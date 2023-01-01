Cobb salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Avocado Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes.
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Hubbard Street Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Egg, Blue Cheese, Tuscan Baby Kale, Bacon Onion Jam, Avocado Dressing
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|1930’s Cobb Salad
|$15.50
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
More about The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Turkey & bleu cheese dressing, avocado, egg, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumble