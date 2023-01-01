Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve coleslaw

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$5.00
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$2.99
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$3.00
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw Qt$8.99
Coleslaw 1/2 Gal$16.99
Coleslaw 8oz$3.49
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw Qt$8.99
Coleslaw 1/2 Gal$16.49
Coleslaw Gal$31.99
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Main pic

 

Kravegan

1520 Hendrix Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SM Coleslaw$7.00
perfect combination of sweet with a mild kick of spice creamy cole slaw - cup
More about Kravegan
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$5.00
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw 4oz$1.89
Coleslaw 1/2 Gal$16.99
Coleslaw 16oz$5.79
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Map

Map

