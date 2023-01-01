Croissants in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve croissants
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Croissant
|$3.00
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.55
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
|Croissant
|$4.35
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad On Croissant
|$12.49
All white chicken breast with celery, red onion, walnuts and honey mayo. Topped with lettuce and tomato on a fresh baked croissant.
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Croissant
|$4.35
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.55
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|SPICY FRIED CHICKEN CROISSANT
|$16.00
Fried Chicken Breast dipped in Spicy Sauce / Bacon / Pickles / Sunny Egg
House-made Poblano & Green Onion Pimento Cheese / Toasted Croissant
served with a side of Home Fries
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Croissant
|$0.89