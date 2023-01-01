Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve croissants

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.00
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Croissant$4.35
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad On Croissant$12.49
All white chicken breast with celery, red onion, walnuts and honey mayo. Topped with lettuce and tomato on a fresh baked croissant.
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.35
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN CROISSANT$16.00
Fried Chicken Breast dipped in Spicy Sauce / Bacon / Pickles / Sunny Egg
House-made Poblano & Green Onion Pimento Cheese / Toasted Croissant
served with a side of Home Fries
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$0.89
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Le Petit Paris

9965 San Jose Blvd, JACKSONVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$2.45
More about Le Petit Paris

