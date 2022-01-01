Curry in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve curry
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville
|PROPER CURRY CHIP
|$8.00
SEA SALT FRIES, ENGLISH PUB CURRY SAUCE
More about Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville
|Curry Udon
|$13.45
japanese curry base broth with 12 hours braised beef brisket, fried potatos, tenkasu, pickle, fukujinzuke, and udon noodle
|Ebi Fry Curry Rice
|$13.45
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.25
Spicy japanese red curry, pork katsu, cabbage, shishito,fukujinzuke pickle & rice.
More about Crane Ramen - Jacksonville
Crane Ramen - Jacksonville
1029 Park Street, Jacksonville
|Green Curry
|$18.50
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
More about Mali Thai Sushi
Mali Thai Sushi
8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville
|RED CURRY
|$14.00
One Of Thailand’s Classic Curries, The Red Curry Paste Is Combined With Coconut Milk, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peas, Bell Peppers, And Thai Basil.
|PANANG CURRY
|$14.00
This Curry Is Sweet With Sweet Peas, Bell Pepper, Kaffir Lime and Basil.
|GREEN CURRY
|$14.00
A Traditional Curry Made With Vibrant Thai Herbs, Basil, Green Chilies, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peas, Bell Peppers. And Coconut Milk