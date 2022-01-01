Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve curry

FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES image

 

FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PROPER CURRY CHIP$8.00
SEA SALT FRIES, ENGLISH PUB CURRY SAUCE
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Item pic

 

Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23

11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Udon$13.45
japanese curry base broth with 12 hours braised beef brisket, fried potatos, tenkasu, pickle, fukujinzuke, and udon noodle
Ebi Fry Curry Rice$13.45
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$13.25
Spicy japanese red curry, pork katsu, cabbage, shishito,fukujinzuke pickle & rice.
More about Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
Crane Ramen image

 

Crane Ramen - Jacksonville

1029 Park Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry$18.50
More about Crane Ramen - Jacksonville
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points

1001 Park St., Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (8961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
Item pic

 

Mali Thai Sushi

8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RED CURRY$14.00
One Of Thailand’s Classic Curries, The Red Curry Paste Is Combined With Coconut Milk, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peas, Bell Peppers, And Thai Basil.
PANANG CURRY$14.00
This Curry Is Sweet With Sweet Peas, Bell Pepper, Kaffir Lime and Basil.
GREEN CURRY$14.00
A Traditional Curry Made With Vibrant Thai Herbs, Basil, Green Chilies, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peas, Bell Peppers. And Coconut Milk
More about Mali Thai Sushi

