Fish tacos in
Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville
/
Fish Tacos
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fish tacos
Kravegan
1520 Hendrix Ave, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Fish Taco qty 1
$8.00
More about Kravegan
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Grassroots Mahi Fish Taco
$5.00
blackened mahi-mahi, topped with a chipotle mayocabbage slaw on a warm soft tortilla served with diced mango & cilantro
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
