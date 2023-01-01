Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Kravegan

1520 Hendrix Ave, Jacksonville

Fish Taco qty 1$8.00
More about Kravegan
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

Grassroots Mahi Fish Taco$5.00
blackened mahi-mahi, topped with a chipotle mayocabbage slaw on a warm soft tortilla served with diced mango & cilantro
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

