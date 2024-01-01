Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville
/
Flan
Jacksonville restaurants that serve flan
1928 Cuban Bistro
3928 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Flan
$5.95
More about 1928 Cuban Bistro
1928 Cuban Bistro - Ortega
6331 Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Flan
$5.95
More about 1928 Cuban Bistro - Ortega
Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Parmesan
Crepes
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Jalapeno Poppers
Garlic Parmesan
Home Fries
Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore
Southside
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Greater Arlington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Jacksonville to explore
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Palatka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
No reviews yet
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston