French toast in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve french toast

The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$9.99
Two Thick Cinnamon French Toast Topped with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream or
with Syrup and Whip Butter with Choice of Crispy Bacon or Sausage patty.
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid’s French Toast$5.00
An extra thick slice of toast dipped in our special recipe custard-grilled to brown perfection. Topped with whip cream, powder sugar, and warm maple syrup
Brioche French Toast$10.49
One thick buttery slice of Brioche French toast dipped in our special recipe custard grilled to brown perfection. Topped with strawberries and blueberries and walnuts. Served with whipped cream, powder sugar, and syrup
French Toast$9.85
Two soft, extra thick slices of toast dipped in our special recipe custard-grilled to brown perfection. Served with whip cream, powdered sugar, and warm syrup
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee French Toast$13.50
topped with orange-honey mascarpone cream
French Toast Only$7.00
More about Biscottis

