French toast in Jacksonville

The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|French Toast
|$9.99
Two Thick Cinnamon French Toast Topped with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream or
with Syrup and Whip Butter with Choice of Crispy Bacon or Sausage patty.
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Kid’s French Toast
|$5.00
An extra thick slice of toast dipped in our special recipe custard-grilled to brown perfection. Topped with whip cream, powder sugar, and warm maple syrup
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.49
One thick buttery slice of Brioche French toast dipped in our special recipe custard grilled to brown perfection. Topped with strawberries and blueberries and walnuts. Served with whipped cream, powder sugar, and syrup
|French Toast
|$9.85
Two soft, extra thick slices of toast dipped in our special recipe custard-grilled to brown perfection. Served with whip cream, powdered sugar, and warm syrup