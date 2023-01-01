Fried chicken salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Pizza Bella - 9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1
9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville
Fried Chicken Salad
$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken tenders on top of our garden salad with shredded cheddar cheese
More about K shars - - Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.
6655 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville
K shars fried chicken salad
$9.00
k shars fried chicken salad
chicken breast marinated in our champagne vinegar& buttermilk rolled in our seasoned cuban bread crumbs deep fried then chopped and put on organic greens with tomato, fruit of the week, citrus champagne pickles, farm fresh egg, bacon,
your choice of cheese & dressing.