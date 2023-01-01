Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Pizza Bella - 9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1

9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken tenders on top of our garden salad with shredded cheddar cheese
More about Pizza Bella - 9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1
Item pic

 

K shars - - Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.

6655 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K shars fried chicken salad$9.00
k shars fried chicken salad
chicken breast marinated in our champagne vinegar& buttermilk rolled in our seasoned cuban bread crumbs deep fried then chopped and put on organic greens with tomato, fruit of the week, citrus champagne pickles, farm fresh egg, bacon,
your choice of cheese & dressing.
More about K shars - - Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Meatball Subs

Grits

Burritos

Chicken Nuggets

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston