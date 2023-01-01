Fried chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches
|$6.99
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.75
100% All Natural Chicken
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jax sauce on grilled ciabatta
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
A brined juicy chicken breast fried in southern batter. Then laid on top of a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle Mayo
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd
4887 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville
|MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches
|$6.99