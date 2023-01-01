Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches$6.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.75
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jax sauce on grilled ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
our signature crispy fried chicken breast, Jax sauce & pickles on grilled ciabatta
More about The Local
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.49
A brined juicy chicken breast fried in southern batter. Then laid on top of a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle Mayo
More about Cool Moose Cafe
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

4887 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches$6.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd
Legacy Restaurant And Bar image

 

Legacy Restaurant And Bar - 3610 Blanding Blvd

3610 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$32.00
More about Legacy Restaurant And Bar - 3610 Blanding Blvd

