Fried rice in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fried rice

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Entree$17.00
Roasted shiitake mushrooms, green peppercorn + pumpkin seed pesto, smashed marble potatoes, smoked pearl onion-arugula salad, shaved parmesan
Haystack Vegetables$5.00
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23

11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ebi Fry Curry Rice$13.45
More about Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points

1001 Park St., Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (8961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
An herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, fresh basil and soy sauce.
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
Kim's Korean BBQ

9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid’s Fried Rice$11.99
More about Kim's Korean BBQ
Mali Thai Sushi

8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KAO-PAD ( THAI FRIED RICE )$13.00
Eggs, Onions, Scallions.
More about Mali Thai Sushi

