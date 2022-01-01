Fried rice in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fried rice
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Vegetarian Entree
|$17.00
Roasted shiitake mushrooms, green peppercorn + pumpkin seed pesto, smashed marble potatoes, smoked pearl onion-arugula salad, shaved parmesan
|Haystack Vegetables
|$5.00
Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville
|Ebi Fry Curry Rice
|$13.45
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
An herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, fresh basil and soy sauce.
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.