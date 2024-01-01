Fruit salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve fruit salad
More about Claras Tidbits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Fruit Salad Qt
|$10.99
|Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal
|$17.99
|Chicken & Fruit Salad
|$10.99
A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
Le Petit Paris- Southside
7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville
|Seasonal Fruit Salad
|$5.50
Selection of seasonal fruit.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Fruit Salad 4oz
|$1.99
|Fruit Salad Gal
|$35.99
|Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal
|$18.99
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Chicken & Fruit Salad
|$10.99
A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.
|Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal
|$18.99
|Fruit Salad Gal
|$35.99