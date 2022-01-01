Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Wrap Greek Chicken Salad$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
Greek Chicken Salad$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
SLICE image

 

SLICE

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wrap Greek Chicken Salad$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
Greek Chicken Salad$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
Consumer pic

 

Ruz Bukhari Grille

9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and fetta with Greek dressing.
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber slices, feta cheese, topped with cherry tomatoes and red onion
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
