Greek salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve greek salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Wrap Greek Chicken Salad
|$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
Ruz Bukhari Grille
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and fetta with Greek dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber slices, feta cheese, topped with cherry tomatoes and red onion
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
