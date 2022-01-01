Grilled chicken in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
Dick's Wings & Grill
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|BYO Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo
|$16.98
|Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, only
|$9.99
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|GRILLED CHICKEN
|$8.00
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.