Grilled chicken in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BYO Grilled Chicken$9.99
Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo$16.98
Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, only$9.99
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
More about Southern Grounds & Company
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN$8.00
More about The Local
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about MOJO No. 4
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
More about Southern Grounds & Company

