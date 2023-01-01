Grilled chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
6oz. Boneless chicken breast and cheese served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -
8324 merchants way , jacksonville
|Goldmill Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$6.99
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.75
100% All Natural Chicken
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|G. Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo
|$18.98
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.70
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms