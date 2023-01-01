Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
6oz. Boneless chicken breast and cheese served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Banner pic

 

ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -

8324 merchants way , jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goldmill Grilled Chicken sandwich$6.99
More about ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.75
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
Banner pic

 

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
G. Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo$18.98
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.70
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.70
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Chicken Sandwiches

Risotto

Steak Bowls

Gyoza

Pies

Cornbread

Fudge Brownies

Eel

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston