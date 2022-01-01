Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve grits

Culhane’s Irish Pub image

 

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Grits$4.00
Brisket & Grits$15.00
Cheddar grits topped with house smoked brisket, demi gravy, sunny up egg, and caramelized onions
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheddar Grits$5.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern style Grits$2.50
Extra Cheesy Grits$3.00
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$12.49
Cheese Grits served with our blackened shrimp and with two eggs your way.
Grits$3.99
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Grits Bowl image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grits Bowl$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
Shrimp and Grits$18.95
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Grits$3.58
More about Cool Moose Cafe
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheddar Grits$5.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
More about MOJO No. 4
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$18.95
Grits Bowl$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$3.00
More about Biscottis

