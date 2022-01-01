Grits in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve grits
Culhane’s Irish Pub
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
|Brisket & Grits
|$15.00
Cheddar grits topped with house smoked brisket, demi gravy, sunny up egg, and caramelized onions
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Garlic Cheddar Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Southern style Grits
|$2.50
|Extra Cheesy Grits
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.49
Cheese Grits served with our blackened shrimp and with two eggs your way.
|Grits
|$3.99
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grits Bowl
|$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.95
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Garlic Cheddar Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.95
|Grits Bowl
|$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)