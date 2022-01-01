Hummus in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve hummus
Ruz Bukhari Grille
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville
|Hummus
|$7.99
Dip made of chickpeas mashed with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini served with pita
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Hummus Plate
|$11.50
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|G.G. HUMMUS
|$9.90
blended chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, house crostinis
|SM GREEN GODDESS HUMMUS
|$5.00
blended chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, house crostinis
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Hummus Plate
|$11.50
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|(V) Herb Hummus
|$8.99
Pita chips, cucumbers & carrot sticks.
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|HUMMUS WRAP
|$11.00
HOUSEMADE HUMMUS / SPRING MIX / CUCUMBERS / BABY HEIRLOOM TOMATOES / ROMESCO SAUCE
|HUMMUS PLATTER
|$14.00
HOUSE MADE HUMMUS / TZATZIKI / LAVISH / GRILLED FLATBREAD SEASONAL VEGGIES - $1 UPCHARGE FOR EXTRA VEGGIES