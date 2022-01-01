Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve hummus

Ruz Bukhari Grille

9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$7.99
Dip made of chickpeas mashed with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini served with pita
More about Ruz Bukhari Grille
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$11.50
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
More about Southern Grounds & Company
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
G.G. HUMMUS$9.90
blended chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, house crostinis
SM GREEN GODDESS HUMMUS$5.00
blended chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, house crostinis
More about The Local
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$11.50
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Kairos Juices image

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(V) Herb Hummus$8.99
Pita chips, cucumbers & carrot sticks.
More about Kairos Juices
Item pic

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS WRAP$11.00
HOUSEMADE HUMMUS / SPRING MIX / CUCUMBERS / BABY HEIRLOOM TOMATOES / ROMESCO SAUCE
HUMMUS PLATTER$14.00
HOUSE MADE HUMMUS / TZATZIKI / LAVISH / GRILLED FLATBREAD SEASONAL VEGGIES - $1 UPCHARGE FOR EXTRA VEGGIES
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company

