Italian sandwiches in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza - San Marco

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.50
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Combo Sandwich$15.00
combination of the Italian Beef and the
Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich$12.50
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.50
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Combo Sandwich$15.00
combination of the Italian Beef and the
Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich$12.50
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce
The Bread & Board

100 W Bay St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cured Italian Meat Sandwich$14.50
soppressata, salami, smoked bacon, house ham, olive relish, tomatoes, mariated hot peppers, honey-peperoncini vinaigrette, provolone, aioli & lettuce
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
