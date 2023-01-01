Italian sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about V Pizza - San Marco
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza - San Marco
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$12.50
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$15.00
combination of the Italian Beef and the
Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
|Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
|$12.50
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$12.50
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$15.00
combination of the Italian Beef and the
Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
|Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
|$12.50
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce
More about The Bread & Board
The Bread & Board
100 W Bay St, Jacksonville
|Cured Italian Meat Sandwich
|$14.50
soppressata, salami, smoked bacon, house ham, olive relish, tomatoes, mariated hot peppers, honey-peperoncini vinaigrette, provolone, aioli & lettuce
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.