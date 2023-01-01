Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve kimchi

Consumer pic

 

Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23

11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Special Kimchi Ramen$15.45
More about Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
Banner pic

 

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 oz Kimchi Watermelon Rind$1.50
Kimchi Watermelon Rind, 8 oz.$5.99
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points

1001 Park St., Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (8961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Kimchi$8.00
Fermented veggies with a kick.
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
Kims Korean BBQ image

 

Kim's Korean BBQ

9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
17. Kimchi Bokkeumbap 김치 볶음밥$16.99
Kimchi fried rice (CANNOT ADD PROTEIN)
8. Dubu Kimchi 두부 김치$21.99
Tofu surrounding a bed of spicy pork with kimchi & vegetables
A-6 Kimchi Jeon 김치 전$15.99
Kimchi pancake made with kimchi, onions, & green onions
More about Kim's Korean BBQ
Item pic

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
KIMCHI PORK BELLY FRIES$15.00
HOUSE FRIES / KIMCHI / SMOKED PORK BELLY / JALAPENOS / LEMON AIOLI - PORK BELLY CONTAINS GLUTEN
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Sundaes

Banana Cake

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Soup

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston