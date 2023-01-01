Kimchi in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve kimchi
Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville
|Special Kimchi Ramen
|$15.45
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|2 oz Kimchi Watermelon Rind
|$1.50
|Kimchi Watermelon Rind, 8 oz.
|$5.99
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Spicy Kimchi
|$8.00
Fermented veggies with a kick.
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
Kim's Korean BBQ
9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|17. Kimchi Bokkeumbap 김치 볶음밥
|$16.99
Kimchi fried rice (CANNOT ADD PROTEIN)
|8. Dubu Kimchi 두부 김치
|$21.99
Tofu surrounding a bed of spicy pork with kimchi & vegetables
|A-6 Kimchi Jeon 김치 전
|$15.99
Kimchi pancake made with kimchi, onions, & green onions