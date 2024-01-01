Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Item pic

 

Le Petit Paris- Southside

7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Merenque Tart$5.95
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
Consumer pic

 

Josephine

3563 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meyer Lemon Tart$12.00
vanilla sable, torched meringue, compressed dill
More about Josephine

