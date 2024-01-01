Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lemon tarts in
Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville
/
Lemon Tarts
Jacksonville restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Le Petit Paris- Southside
7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Lemon Merenque Tart
$5.95
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
Josephine
3563 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Meyer Lemon Tart
$12.00
vanilla sable, torched meringue, compressed dill
More about Josephine
Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville
Egg Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Tuna Salad
Veggie Tacos
Club Sandwiches
Veggie Quesadillas
Thai Tea
Cake
Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore
Southside
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Greater Arlington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Jacksonville to explore
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Palatka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
No reviews yet
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(47 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston