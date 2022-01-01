Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve muffins

The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Muffin$2.99
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin: Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin: Moist mouthwatering banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips.
GF Vegan Muffin
GF Vegan Morning Glory Muffin: Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with tri colored carrot, granny smith apples, sweetened coconut shreds, multi colored raisins and Pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
GF Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin: Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Morning Glory Muffin$3.89
Blueberry Muffin$3.89
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Gf Muffins
GF Vegan Morning Glory Muffin: Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with tri colored carrot, granny smith apples, sweetened coconut shreds, multi colored raisins and Pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
GF Vegan Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin: Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips.
Muffins$3.95
Blueberry Muffin: Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin: Moist mouthwatering banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips.
More about Southern Grounds & Company

