Muffins in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve muffins
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|English Muffin
|$2.99
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Muffins
Blueberry Muffin: Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin: Moist mouthwatering banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips.
|GF Vegan Muffin
GF Vegan Morning Glory Muffin: Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with tri colored carrot, granny smith apples, sweetened coconut shreds, multi colored raisins and Pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
GF Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin: Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips.
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$3.89
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.89
