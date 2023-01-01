Mushroom burgers in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.99
Topped with sautéed mushroom, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Epik Burger
12740 Atlantic Blvd,Ste 105, Jacksonville
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.49
Sauteed Mushrooms, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Chardonnay Butter Sauce, Bacon
|Mushroom & Swiss Veggie Burger
|$9.99
Brioche Bun (contains eggs), Sauteed Mushrooms, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Chardonnay Butter Sauce