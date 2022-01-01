Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve nachos

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Small Nacho$6.50
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dick's Extreme Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with DWG Chili, queso cheese, shredded cheddar-jack, tomato, onion & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Small Nacho$6.50
More about MOJO No. 4
Kairos Juices image

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tinga Nachos$10.99
GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.
More about Kairos Juices
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center image

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
kids nachos$7.90
chips, queso, black beans, & chicken
Nachos$7.90
tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeno, queso, pico de gallo,fresh cilantro and salsa verde, side of sour cream 6.90 (add lettuce at no charge)
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

