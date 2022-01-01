Nachos in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve nachos
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Small Nacho
|$6.50
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
Dick's Wings & Grill
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|Dick's Extreme Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with DWG Chili, queso cheese, shredded cheddar-jack, tomato, onion & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream.
More about MOJO No. 4
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Small Nacho
|$6.50
More about Kairos Juices
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Tinga Nachos
|$10.99
GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|kids nachos
|$7.90
chips, queso, black beans, & chicken
|Nachos
|$7.90
tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeno, queso, pico de gallo,fresh cilantro and salsa verde, side of sour cream 6.90 (add lettuce at no charge)