Omelettes in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve omelettes
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Garden Omelette
|$11.99
A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.
|Cheese & Ham Omelette
|$11.99
|Spinach & Cheese Omelette
|$11.99
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Colombian Omelette
|$12.79
A Cool Moose favorite. Three farm fresh eggs whipped with succulent pork Carnitas. Stuffed with sauteed onions, black beans, tomatoes, and avocado, with Monterey jack cheese
|The Swamp Thang Omelette
|$12.79
Straight from the swamp! The three egg omelet has our savory andouille sausage, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, and onions
|Kid's Omelette
|$5.99
One egg omelet with cheddar cheese, choice of toast, and choice of home fries, plain grits, or cheese grits.