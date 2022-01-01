Omelettes in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jacksonville restaurants that serve omelettes

Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Omelette$11.99
A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.
Cheese & Ham Omelette$11.99
Spinach & Cheese Omelette$11.99
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Colombian Omelette$12.79
A Cool Moose favorite. Three farm fresh eggs whipped with succulent pork Carnitas. Stuffed with sauteed onions, black beans, tomatoes, and avocado, with Monterey jack cheese
The Swamp Thang Omelette$12.79
Straight from the swamp! The three egg omelet has our savory andouille sausage, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, and onions
Kid's Omelette$5.99
One egg omelet with cheddar cheese, choice of toast, and choice of home fries, plain grits, or cheese grits.
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Item pic

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kairos Omelette$12.99
Cage free eggs, spinach, red pepper, mozzerella cheese, avocado slices, avocado sauce, buffalo sauce, and sour cream on top. Served with the French Pantry whole grain toast.
More about Kairos Juices

