Pad thai in Jacksonville

Mali Thai Sushi
8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville
|PAD THAI
|$13.00
Rice Noodles, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Peanuts.
|KAO-PAD ( THAI FRIED RICE )
|$13.00
Eggs, Onions, Scallions.
SENYAI Thai Street Food & Noodle Bar in Historic 5-Points Riverside near downtown Jacksonville!
820 Lomax Street, Jacksonville
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Traditional authentic Pad Thai, with fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served with a lime wedge.
Allergens: Peanuts*
*Removable Allergens
Gluten FREE
Vegan Option NOT Available