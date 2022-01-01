Pancakes in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Kid's Pancakes 'N Syrup
|$5.99
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$10.29
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Meat
|$10.89
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|3 Pancakes
|$9.25
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
|1 Pancake
|$4.75
For when just need a little pancake in your life.
|2 Pancakes
|$7.75
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Kid's Pancakes
|$5.00
Three fluffy silver dollar pancakes topped with whipped cream, powder sugar, and syrup
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$3.25
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.30
Three large fluffy griddle cakes. Topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and warm syrup
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|3 Pancakes
|$9.25
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.
|2 Pancakes
|$7.75
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.
|1 Pancake
|$4.75
For when you just need a little pancake in your life. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.