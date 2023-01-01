Patty melts in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve patty melts
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Patty Melt
|$12.99
7oz. Hamburger cooked to order on grilled marble rye with grilled onions & Swiss cheese.
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Jax Patty Melt
|$13.99
K shars - - Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.
6655 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville
|shars patty melt
|$8.50
shars favorite
well seasoned all beef burger with C's red onion jam 2 slices american cheese grilled on our sweet bread