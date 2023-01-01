Pretzels in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jacksonville restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Stick$8.99
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce and crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese and our new Bumblebee sauce - sweet with a tiny bit of heat.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
Wicked Barley Brewing Company image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZEL$14.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Players Grille - Mandarin

10140 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE$9.49
More about Players Grille - Mandarin
Item pic

 

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pub Pretzel$7.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of hot mustard or beer cheese
"BIG SIS" Pretzel$15.00
A bigger, badder pretzel enough for sharing if you prefer. Comes w/ hot mustard & beer cheese
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE

