Pretzels in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve pretzels
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|Pretzel Stick
|$8.99
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce and crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese and our new Bumblebee sauce - sweet with a tiny bit of heat.
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|PRETZEL
|$14.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
Players Grille - Mandarin
10140 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE
|$9.49
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Pub Pretzel
|$7.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of hot mustard or beer cheese
|"BIG SIS" Pretzel
|$15.00
A bigger, badder pretzel enough for sharing if you prefer. Comes w/ hot mustard & beer cheese