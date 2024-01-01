Prosciutto in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD
Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD
3247 Beach BLVD, Jacksonville
|Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Panini
|$17.50
Prosciutto, fresh milk mozzarella, arugula, sundried tomatoes, herb vinaigrette, and herb mayonnaise on pressed focaccia. Served with your choice of chips, fruit, or side salad.
More about V Pizza - San Marco
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza - San Marco
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich
|$13.50
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil (served cold)
More about Chello's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 6271 Saint Augustine Road #29
Chello's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 6271 Saint Augustine Road #29
6271 Saint Augustine Road #29, Jacksonville
|Prosciutto
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula and mozzarella topped off with shredded parmesan.
(Presunto, rúcula, molho de tomate e mussarela finalizado com parmesão ralado).
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
Le Petit Paris- Southside
7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville
|Truffle Egg Sandwich with Prosciutto and Brie
|$13.75
Our seasonal favorite is now available all year round. Our famous scrambled eggs, served on our croissant with Brie and prosciutto ham toasted and topped off with truffle oil. Plated with side of greens and oranges.