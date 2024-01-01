Prosciutto in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD

3247 Beach BLVD, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Panini$17.50
Prosciutto, fresh milk mozzarella, arugula, sundried tomatoes, herb vinaigrette, and herb mayonnaise on pressed focaccia. Served with your choice of chips, fruit, or side salad.
More about Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza - San Marco

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich$13.50
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil (served cold)
More about V Pizza - San Marco
Item pic

 

Chello's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 6271 Saint Augustine Road #29

6271 Saint Augustine Road #29, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula and mozzarella topped off with shredded parmesan.
(Presunto, rúcula, molho de tomate e mussarela finalizado com parmesão ralado).
More about Chello's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 6271 Saint Augustine Road #29
Item pic

 

Le Petit Paris- Southside

7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle Egg Sandwich with Prosciutto and Brie$13.75
Our seasonal favorite is now available all year round. Our famous scrambled eggs, served on our croissant with Brie and prosciutto ham toasted and topped off with truffle oil. Plated with side of greens and oranges.
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
Item pic

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich$13.50
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil (served cold)
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

