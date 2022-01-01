Pulled pork sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
|$9.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
More about The Red Gill Bistro
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.89
Bone-in pork butt rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 12 hours till fork tender and then hand-pulled to order served on garlic toast or a bun
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich, sandwich only
|$9.99