Pulled pork sandwiches in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich Only$9.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.89
Bone-in pork butt rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 12 hours till fork tender and then hand-pulled to order served on garlic toast or a bun
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Banner pic

 

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich, sandwich only$9.99
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich Only$9.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

