Quesadillas in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve quesadillas

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Dick's Wings & Grill

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Steak$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with Philly steak. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Quesadilla Grill Chick$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with grilled chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
Taqueria Cinco

809 Lomax St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$14.00
Dos griddled corn tortillas, quesillo cheese, salsa quemada, escabeche, pickled onions and cabbage on the side
Kid Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla de capitan$5.00
More about Taqueria Cinco
The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.99
Colby jack cheese, pepper, and onions, comes with chicken (can be made without) sandwiched in a tortilla and grilled till melted to perfection. Served with salsa and sour cream
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$5.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.
Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla$12.95
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Lover’s Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Scrambled eggs with spicy ghost jack cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, ham, and bacon. In a grilled flour tortilla, topped with salsa picante, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Cool Moose Cafe
MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
More about MOJO No. 4
Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$5.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.
Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla$12.95
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$7.99
Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.
Original Quesadilla$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*
Kairos Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about Kairos Juices
Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White Cheddar Quesadilla 12"$6.00
White Cheddar Quesadilla *add any taco protein for the taco price
More about Corner Taco
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak Quesadilla$11.90
ribeye, queso, & sautéed peppers & onions
Veggie Quesadilla$9.90
cheese, black beans, sautéed peppers & onions & fresh roasted corn
kids quesadilla$7.90
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

