Quesadillas in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve quesadillas
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Dick's Wings & Grill
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|Quesadilla Steak
|$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with Philly steak. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla Grill Chick
|$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with grilled chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Taqueria Cinco
809 Lomax St, Jacksonville
|Quesadillas
|$14.00
Dos griddled corn tortillas, quesillo cheese, salsa quemada, escabeche, pickled onions and cabbage on the side
|Kid Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla de capitan
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Quesadilla
|$8.99
Colby jack cheese, pepper, and onions, comes with chicken (can be made without) sandwiched in a tortilla and grilled till melted to perfection. Served with salsa and sour cream
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.
|Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla
|$12.95
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Meat Lover’s Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Scrambled eggs with spicy ghost jack cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, ham, and bacon. In a grilled flour tortilla, topped with salsa picante, sour cream, and guacamole
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.
|Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla
|$12.95
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.99
Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.
|Original Quesadilla
|$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*
|Kairos Quesadilla
|$11.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Taco
818 Post St, Jacksonville
|White Cheddar Quesadilla 12"
|$6.00
White Cheddar Quesadilla *add any taco protein for the taco price