Reuben in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve reuben
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Traditional Reuben
|$13.99
Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
Island Wing Company - Jacksonville (Southside)
4409 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Blackened Mahi Reuben
|$14.95
Blackened Mahi fillet sandwich with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, cabbage, and Island sauce on marble rye.
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|BBQ Reuben
|$15.50
Sliced beef brisket under melted Jack cheese, crispy slaw, and 1,000 Island dressing on Texas toast - served with one side.
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$17.00
house-made corned beef, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marbled rye
Players Grille - Mandarin
10140 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|REUBEN
|$13.99
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread.
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Tidbits’ Reuben
|$10.99
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Reuben
|$16.50
Served on Marbled Rye, with 100% All Natural Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Reuben Dressing, and House Made Slaw.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Tidbits’ Reuben
|$10.99
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|BBQ Reuben
|$15.50
Sliced beef brisket under melted Jack cheese, crispy slaw, and 1,000 Island dressing on Texas toast - served with one side.
Players Grille - Miramar
4456 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|REUBEN
|$12.99
toasted rye bread, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing