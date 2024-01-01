Reuben in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Reuben$13.99
Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Item pic

 

Island Wing Company - Jacksonville (Southside)

4409 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Reuben$14.95
Blackened Mahi fillet sandwich with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, cabbage, and Island sauce on marble rye.
More about Island Wing Company - Jacksonville (Southside)
Item pic

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Reuben$15.50
Sliced beef brisket under melted Jack cheese, crispy slaw, and 1,000 Island dressing on Texas toast - served with one side.
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben$17.00
house-made corned beef, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marbled rye
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Item pic

 

Players Grille - Mandarin

10140 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN$13.99
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread.
More about Players Grille - Mandarin
Tidbits’ Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tidbits’ Reuben$10.99
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$16.50
Served on Marbled Rye, with 100% All Natural Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Reuben Dressing, and House Made Slaw.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tidbits’ Reuben$10.99
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Item pic

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Reuben$15.50
Sliced beef brisket under melted Jack cheese, crispy slaw, and 1,000 Island dressing on Texas toast - served with one side.
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Item pic

 

Players Grille - Miramar

4456 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN$12.99
toasted rye bread, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
More about Players Grille - Miramar
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$10.99
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

