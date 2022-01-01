Salmon in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve salmon
Culhane’s Irish Pub
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Salmon Dip
|$11.00
House smoked salmon dip blended with cream cheese, red onions, scallions, horseradish, lemon and sriracha. Served with naan bread and crackers.
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Maple Glazed Salmon
|$16.99
8 oz salmon filet glazed with our maple glaze and served with chefs choice of starch and vegetable
|Raspberry Chipotle Salmon
|$16.99
8 oz salmon filet glazed with our sweet heat raspberry chipotle sauce and served with chefs choice of starch and vegetable
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.50
Grilled *Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger.
|Salmon Toast
|$8.50
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
|Salmon BLT
|$14.25
*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|ARGENTINIAN SALMON
|$18.90
char-grilled & served over lemon-rosemary potatoes, sauteed spinach, grape tomatoes with fresh chimichurri & red pepper coulis
|GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH
|$15.00
a grilled 4oz cut with capers, arugula, tomato & basil aioli on toasted brioche
|SALMON-QUINOA BOWL
|$16.90
grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds
Sugarfire Smoke House
12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Salmon Only
|$8.99
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Salmon Toast
|$8.50
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.50
Grilled *Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger.
|Salmon BLT
|$14.25
*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Salmon Tacos
|$13.99
3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|Blackened Salmon Life Bowl
|$14.90
organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Roasted Salmon Salad
|$16.00
crispy shiitake, red onion, warm lentils + bacon, marinated tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
|Kids Salmon
|$8.00
Grilled Salmon with Vegetable
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia