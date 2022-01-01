Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Dip$11.00
House smoked salmon dip blended with cream cheese, red onions, scallions, horseradish, lemon and sriracha. Served with naan bread and crackers.
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maple Glazed Salmon$16.99
8 oz salmon filet glazed with our maple glaze and served with chefs choice of starch and vegetable
Raspberry Chipotle Salmon$16.99
8 oz salmon filet glazed with our sweet heat raspberry chipotle sauce and served with chefs choice of starch and vegetable
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.50
Grilled *Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger.
Salmon Toast$8.50
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
Salmon BLT$14.25
*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
ARGENTINIAN SALMON$18.90
char-grilled & served over lemon-rosemary potatoes, sauteed spinach, grape tomatoes with fresh chimichurri & red pepper coulis
GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH$15.00
a grilled 4oz cut with capers, arugula, tomato & basil aioli on toasted brioche
SALMON-QUINOA BOWL$16.90
grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds
More about The Local
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Only$8.99
Smoked Salmon Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
More about Sugarfire Smoke House
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
More about MOJO No. 4
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Toast$8.50
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.50
Grilled *Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger.
Salmon BLT$14.25
*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Item pic

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tacos$13.99
3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.
More about Kairos Juices
Item pic

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Life Bowl$14.90
organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Salmon Salad$16.00
crispy shiitake, red onion, warm lentils + bacon, marinated tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
Kids Salmon$8.00
Grilled Salmon with Vegetable
Salmon BLT$17.00
pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia
More about Biscottis

