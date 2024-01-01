Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

McFlamingo Beach and Hodges

13799-1 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Shrimp Salad$23.12
Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cilantro, Basil, Almond, Puffed Grains, Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing
More about McFlamingo Beach and Hodges
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Florida Shrimp Salad$17.00
Buttermilk Marinated Shrimp, Battered with Oregano, Thyme, Garlic, Salt and Pepper, Finely Chopped Tuscan Kale and Romaine Lettuce, Matchstick Carrots, Watermelon Radish, Red Onion, Parmesan and Creamy Italian Dressing
Half Shrimp Salad$7.50
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Item pic

 

Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
Claras Tidbits image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Sandwich & Drink$10.99
1/2 Pound Shrimp Salad$7.19
Shrimp Salad Plate & Drink$10.99
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107

4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.00
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1

1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop Shrimp Salad$5.99
Shrimp Salad Plate & Drink$10.99
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

