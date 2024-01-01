Shrimp salad in Jacksonville
McFlamingo Beach and Hodges
13799-1 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville
|Thai Shrimp Salad
|$23.12
Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cilantro, Basil, Almond, Puffed Grains, Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Crispy Florida Shrimp Salad
|$17.00
Buttermilk Marinated Shrimp, Battered with Oregano, Thyme, Garlic, Salt and Pepper, Finely Chopped Tuscan Kale and Romaine Lettuce, Matchstick Carrots, Watermelon Radish, Red Onion, Parmesan and Creamy Italian Dressing
|Half Shrimp Salad
|$7.50
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|Firecracker Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich & Drink
|$10.99
|1/2 Pound Shrimp Salad
|$7.19
|Shrimp Salad Plate & Drink
|$10.99
Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$15.00
Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$15.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!