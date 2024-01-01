Skirt steaks in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve skirt steaks
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$18.00
marinated tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy potato straws on field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville
|Skirt Steak Street Taco
|$6.75
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema
|Skirt Steak House Taco
|$7.50
Your choice of protein topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce
|Skirt Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville
|Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$15.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!
|Skirt Steak Ultimate
|$15.25
Rice, beans, queso, guacamole, pickled jalapenos and lettuce
|Skirt Steak House
|$14.75
Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo