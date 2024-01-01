Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve skirt steaks

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Salad$18.00
marinated tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy potato straws on field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107

4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Street Taco$6.75
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema
Skirt Steak House Taco$7.50
Your choice of protein topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce
Skirt Steak Quesadilla$15.00
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1

1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco Salad$15.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!
Skirt Steak Ultimate$15.25
Rice, beans, queso, guacamole, pickled jalapenos and lettuce
Skirt Steak House$14.75
Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1

