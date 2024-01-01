Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Snapper in
Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville
/
Snapper
Jacksonville restaurants that serve snapper
Red Stripe N Ting - 6765 Dunn Avenue Suite G-204
6765 Dunn Avenue Suite G-204, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Snapper
$25.00
More about Red Stripe N Ting - 6765 Dunn Avenue Suite G-204
Island Breeze Cafe
3000 Dunn Avenue #14, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Red Snapper (Fried)
$26.99
Red Snapper
$29.99
More about Island Breeze Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville
Macarons
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Wraps
Cheese Fries
Croissants
Cannolis
Coleslaw
Bisque
Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore
Southside
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Greater Arlington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Jacksonville to explore
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Palatka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
No reviews yet
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(47 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston