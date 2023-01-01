Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve steak bowls

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak house bowl$11.50
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Steak Bowl$18.95
*Grilled Hanger Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sweet Potato Steak Bowl$18.95
Steak Ancient Grain Bowl$18.95
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. *Add Steak.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Ancient Grain Bowl$18.95
Grilled Hanger *Steak Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Korean Steak Bowl$18.95
Grilled Hanger *Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sweet Potato Steak Bowl$18.95
Grilled Hanger Steak over Sweet Potatoes, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach, and Onions. Drizzled with Gochujang Lime Sour Cream Sauce and Garnished with Cilantro and Sesame Seeds.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center image

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Life Bowl$12.90
organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Restaurant banner

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

4887 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak house bowl$11.50
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

