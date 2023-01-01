Steak bowls in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve steak bowls
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Steak house bowl
|$11.50
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Korean Steak Bowl
|$18.95
*Grilled Hanger Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Sweet Potato Steak Bowl
|$18.95
|Steak Ancient Grain Bowl
|$18.95
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. *Add Steak.
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Steak Ancient Grain Bowl
|$18.95
Grilled Hanger *Steak Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
|Korean Steak Bowl
|$18.95
Grilled Hanger *Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce.
|Sweet Potato Steak Bowl
|$18.95
Grilled Hanger Steak over Sweet Potatoes, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach, and Onions. Drizzled with Gochujang Lime Sour Cream Sauce and Garnished with Cilantro and Sesame Seeds.
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|Steak Life Bowl
|$12.90
organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream