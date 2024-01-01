Steak salad in Jacksonville
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$18.00
marinated tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy potato straws on field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
1928 Cuban Bistro
3928 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|Steak Salad
|$15.95
Palomilla steak, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, plantain sticks, and chimi-balsamic dressing
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Steak Salad
|$20.50
*Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
1928 Cuban Bistro - Ortega
6331 Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Steak Salad
|$15.95
Palomilla steak, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, plantain sticks, and chimi-balsamic dressing
Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville
|Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$17.00
Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville
|Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$15.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!