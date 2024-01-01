Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve steak salad

Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Salad$18.00
marinated tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy potato straws on field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Item pic

 

1928 Cuban Bistro

3928 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.95
Palomilla steak, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, plantain sticks, and chimi-balsamic dressing
More about 1928 Cuban Bistro
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$20.50
*Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

1928 Cuban Bistro - Ortega

6331 Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.95
Palomilla steak, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, plantain sticks, and chimi-balsamic dressing
More about 1928 Cuban Bistro - Ortega
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107

4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco Salad$17.00
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1

1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco Salad$15.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Greek Salad

Spaghetti

Cheese Fries

Steak Tacos

Chocolate Croissants

Shrimp Salad

Veggie Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston