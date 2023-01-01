Steak sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
