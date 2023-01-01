Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin
Restaurant banner

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

4887 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumpin Philly cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

