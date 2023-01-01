Stew in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve stew
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Guinness Beef Stew
|$16.00
Certified Angus Beef® braised in Guinness, slow cooked with barley, baby portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions and diced potatoes in savory demi gravy. *Guy Fieri's Favorite!
|Crock O' Stew
|$8.00
A smaller version of our delicious stew. Certified Angus Beef ® braised in Guinness, barley, portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, diced potatoes in a savory demi gravy. Guy Fieri's Favorite!
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Brunswick Stew Cup
|$7.00
Traditional stew of chicken, pork, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, lima beans and corn
|Brunswick Stew Bowl
|$10.00
Traditional stew of chicken, pork, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, lima beans and corn
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Stewed Lima Beans + Tomatoes & Okra 8 oz.
|$6.99
Granny Smith Apple Sauce, Cinnamon + Ginger + Vanilla, Pickled Raisins, Spiced Pecan Granola
More about The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville
|Brunswick Stew 8 oz
|$6.00