Street tacos in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville
|Street Taco
|$7.00
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville
|Smoked Carnitas Street Taco
|$4.50
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema
|Skirt Steak Street Taco
|$6.50
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema