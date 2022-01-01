Stromboli in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve stromboli
SLICE
9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville
|build your own Stromboli
|$10.99
|stromboli cheese
|$10.99
|stromboli meatlovers
|$13.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza & Sidecar
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|V STROMBOLI
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, peppadew peppers,
extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil
|TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI
|$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
|CON CARNE STROMBOLI
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni,
all natural meatballs, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stripes of slow smoked chicken, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce rolled in our scratch made dough.
|Stromboli
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|V STROMBOLI
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, peppadew peppers,
extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil
|TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI
|$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
|CON CARNE STROMBOLI
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni,
all natural meatballs, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
Toon Town Pizzeria
1726 East Church Street, Jacksonville
|BUILD YOUR OWN STROMBOLI
|$13.00
Our Italian pinwheel filled with mozzarella cheese and our house marinara with your choice of toppings.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stripes of slow smoked chicken, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce rolled in our scratch made dough.
|Stromboli
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Stromboli
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stripes of slow smoked chicken, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce rolled in our scratch made dough.
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!