Stromboli in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve stromboli

SLICE image

 

SLICE

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
build your own Stromboli$10.99
stromboli cheese$10.99
stromboli meatlovers$13.99
More about SLICE
V Pizza & Sidecar image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza & Sidecar

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
Takeout
V STROMBOLI$19.00
fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, peppadew peppers,
extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
CON CARNE STROMBOLI$19.00
fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni,
all natural meatballs, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
More about V Pizza & Sidecar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stripes of slow smoked chicken, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce rolled in our scratch made dough.
Stromboli
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Toon Town Pizzeria image

 

Toon Town Pizzeria

1726 East Church Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUILD YOUR OWN STROMBOLI$13.00
Our Italian pinwheel filled with mozzarella cheese and our house marinara with your choice of toppings.
More about Toon Town Pizzeria
