Taco salad in Jacksonville

Tepeyolot Cerveceria
2130 KINGS AVE, Jacksonville
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
A fried flour tortilla bowl, filled with mixed greens, black beans, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa, sour cream and a side of cilantro-lime vinaigrette. (add guac for +$1)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Taco Salad & Drink
|$10.79
|Taco Salad
|$10.79
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Roasted Veggie Taco Salad
|$15.50
Roasted sweet potatoes with a black bean corn salsa over a bed of lettuce with Avocado, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro. Served with Avo Vin and pepita queso.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Taco Salad
|$10.79
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|Taco Salad
|$8.00
chopped lettuce, pico, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese, fresh cilantro, & diced onion served with a lime cilantro dressing with a side of sour cream
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Taco Salad & Drink
|$10.79
|Taco Salad
|$10.79
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.