Taco salad in Jacksonville

Banner pic

 

Tepeyolot Cerveceria

2130 KINGS AVE, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
A fried flour tortilla bowl, filled with mixed greens, black beans, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa, sour cream and a side of cilantro-lime vinaigrette. (add guac for +$1)
More about Tepeyolot Cerveceria
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad & Drink$10.79
Taco Salad$10.79
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Veggie Taco Salad$15.50
Roasted sweet potatoes with a black bean corn salsa over a bed of lettuce with Avocado, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro. Served with Avo Vin and pepita queso.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.79
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center image

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.00
chopped lettuce, pico, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese, fresh cilantro, & diced onion served with a lime cilantro dressing with a side of sour cream
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad & Drink$10.79
Taco Salad$10.79
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

