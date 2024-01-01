Tarts in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tarts
Le Petit Paris- Southside
7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville
|Apple Tart
|$4.15
|Triple Berry Tart
|$4.15
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Strawberry Basil Lemonade Tart
|$5.10
A buttery hand pressed tart shell painted with a layer of white
chocolate and filled with our strawberry gran gala filling.
Topped with our basil lemon curd and finished with Chantilly
|Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart
|$5.75
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw.
|Vegan Apple Tart
|$5.10
Crumbly vegan butter tart shell filled with chopped Rome apples and seasoned with a pie spice combination. Topped with a brown sugar, oat, and toasted pecan streusel.
Josephine
3563 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Meyer Lemon Tart
|$12.00
vanilla sable, torched meringue, compressed dill
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Irish Creme Puff
|$4.70
A delicious handmade cream puff topped with a milk chocolate crackling and filled with our wonderful Bailey’s Irish cream diplomate.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten