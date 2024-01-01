Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tarts

Le Petit Paris- Southside

7111 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville

Apple Tart$4.15
Triple Berry Tart$4.15
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Strawberry Basil Lemonade Tart$5.10
A buttery hand pressed tart shell painted with a layer of white
chocolate and filled with our strawberry gran gala filling.
Topped with our basil lemon curd and finished with Chantilly
Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart$5.75
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw.
Vegan Apple Tart$5.10
Crumbly vegan butter tart shell filled with chopped Rome apples and seasoned with a pie spice combination. Topped with a brown sugar, oat, and toasted pecan streusel.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Josephine

3563 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Meyer Lemon Tart$12.00
vanilla sable, torched meringue, compressed dill
More about Josephine
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Irish Creme Puff$4.70
A delicious handmade cream puff topped with a milk chocolate crackling and filled with our wonderful Bailey’s Irish cream diplomate.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

