Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Mali Thai Sushi

8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KAO-PAD ( THAI FRIED RICE )$13.00
Eggs, Onions, Scallions.
More about Mali Thai Sushi
Item pic

 

SENYAI Thai Street Food & Noodle Bar in Historic 5-Points Riverside near downtown Jacksonville!

820 Lomax Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with egg, scallion, onion, Chinese broccoli and tomatoes, served with cucumber and lime.
Allergens: Gluten, Soy
No Removable Allergens
Vegan Option Available
More about SENYAI Thai Street Food & Noodle Bar in Historic 5-Points Riverside near downtown Jacksonville!

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Kimchi

Waffles

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Quesadillas

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston