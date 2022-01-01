Tiramisu in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza - San Marco
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|Tiramisu
|$5.50
Savoiardi lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso cocoa
Renna's Pizza - Mandarin
11111 San Jose Blvd, Ste 12, Jacksonville
|Tiramisu
|$5.99
A coffee-flavored dessert that features layers of whipped cream, an egg yolk-enriched mascarpone filling, and coffee-soaked ladyfingers.
Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard, Ste 16, Jacksonville
|Tiramisu
|$5.99
A coffee-flavored dessert that features layers of whipped cream, an egg yolk-enriched mascarpone filling, and coffee-soaked ladyfingers.