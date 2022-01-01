Tossed salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about The Red Gill Bistro
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Tossed Salad
|$3.49
More about Claras Tidbits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Sm Catering Toss Salad
|$17.59
|Small Tossed Salad
|$5.71
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.
More about Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard, Ste 16, Jacksonville
|Tossed Salad
|$6.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of salad dressing
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Lg Catering Toss Salad
|$32.99
|Small Tossed Salad
|$5.71
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Sm Catering Toss Salad
|$17.59
|Lg Catering Toss Salad
|$32.99
|Small Tossed Salad
|$5.71
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.