Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve tossed salad

The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tossed Salad$3.49
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Catering Toss Salad$17.59
Small Tossed Salad$5.71
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.
More about Claras Tidbits
Consumer pic

 

Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd

6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard, Ste 16, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tossed Salad$6.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of salad dressing
More about Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Catering Toss Salad$32.99
Small Tossed Salad$5.71
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Catering Toss Salad$17.59
Lg Catering Toss Salad$32.99
Small Tossed Salad$5.71
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Cappuccino

Brisket

Cake

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston