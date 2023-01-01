Tuna salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tuna salad
Bagels R Us - San Jose
11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.48
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
carrots, celery, red onion, provolone + sprouts on ciabatta
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|4oz of Tuna Salad
|$3.69
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$10.39
A Scoop of our Classic Tuna Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$5.99
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad
|$13.74
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$5.99
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Mali Thai Sushi
8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville
|MALI’S TUNA SALAD
|$14.00
Served raw. avocado, cucumber, scallion, Spring Mixed and sesame seeds in secret sauce.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Tuna Salad Pita & Drink
|$10.19
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|1/2 lb Tuna Salad
|$7.19