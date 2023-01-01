Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Consumer pic

 

Bagels R Us - San Jose

11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.48
More about Bagels R Us - San Jose
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.50
carrots, celery, red onion, provolone + sprouts on ciabatta
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
4oz of Tuna Salad$3.69
Tuna Salad Plate$10.39
A Scoop of our Classic Tuna Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Scoop of Tuna Salad$5.99
More about Claras Tidbits
Tuna Salad Sandwich image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$13.74
Scoop of Tuna Salad$5.99
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Item pic

 

Mali Thai Sushi

8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MALI’S TUNA SALAD$14.00
Served raw. avocado, cucumber, scallion, Spring Mixed and sesame seeds in secret sauce.
More about Mali Thai Sushi
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Pita & Drink$10.19
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
1/2 lb Tuna Salad$7.19
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Curry Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Tiramisu

Cornbread

Bruschetta

Chimichangas

Pasta Salad

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston