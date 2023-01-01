Tuna sandwiches in Jacksonville
Bagels R Us - San Jose
11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.48
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Tuna & Tabouli Sandwich
|$12.99
Tuna & Tabouli salad in a fresh pita pocket with lettuce & onion.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
carrots, celery, red onion, provolone + sprouts on ciabatta
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Tuna salad, chopped veggies, corn, carrots, red bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread
