Tuna sandwiches in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Bagels R Us - San Jose

11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.48
More about Bagels R Us - San Jose
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna & Tabouli Sandwich$12.99
Tuna & Tabouli salad in a fresh pita pocket with lettuce & onion.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.50
carrots, celery, red onion, provolone + sprouts on ciabatta
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Tuna Salad Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits
Tuna Salad Sandwich image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Kairos Juices image

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Tuna salad, chopped veggies, corn, carrots, red bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread
Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Tuna salad, chopped veggies, corn, carrots, red bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread
More about Kairos Juices
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.19
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

