Turkey clubs in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Ultimate Turkey Sandwich
|$12.99
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo served hot on marble rye bread.
|Kid's Turkey Sandwich
|$6.49
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only
|$10.50
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
marinated tomatoes, provolone, mayonnaise + mustard, sprouts on ciabatta
More about Claras Tidbits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.19
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Kid's Turkey Finger Sandwich
|$7.99
Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Turkey Club
|$15.75
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
choice of 1 side
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.19
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only
|$10.50
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Turkey Club
|$15.75
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Turkey Finger Sandwich
|$7.99
Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.19
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.