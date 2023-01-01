Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo served hot on marble rye bread.
Kid's Turkey Sandwich$6.49
Turkey Breast Sandwich$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only$10.50
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$14.00
marinated tomatoes, provolone, mayonnaise + mustard, sprouts on ciabatta
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Turkey Breast Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.19
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Kid's Turkey Finger Sandwich$7.99
Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$15.75
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Banner pic

 

The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave

1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
choice of 1 side
More about The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
Turkey Breast Sandwich image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.19
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only$10.50
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$15.75
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Finger Sandwich$7.99
Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.
Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.19
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Main pic

 

Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Jammes Rd - Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q Jammes Rd

5229 Jammes Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.79
More about Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Jammes Rd - Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q Jammes Rd

