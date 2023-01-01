Veggie burgers in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|VEGGIE (BLACK BEAN) BURGER
|$6.75
Black Bean Garden Patty (Vegan)
Epik Burger
12740 Atlantic Blvd,Ste 105, Jacksonville
|Old Skool Veggie Burger
|$8.99
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize it and make it your own!
|Divine Veggie Burger
|$8.99
Brioche Bun (contains eggs), Brie Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
|Chevre & Sundried Tomato Veggie Burger
|$9.99
Wheat Bun, Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomato Jam, Dijon Aioli, Lettuce, Red Onion
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER
|$14.00
arugula, capers, tomato & basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun; served with a house salad
